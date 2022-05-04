More than 5,000 suspected Fentanyl-laced pills seized by Prince William County, DEA

More than 5,000 suspected counterfeit Fentanyl-laced Percocet pills and several firearms have been seized by Prince William County Police and the DEA.

"This is part of law enforcement's ongoing joint effort to combat the opioid epidemic in the country," read a tweet from PWCPD.

PHOTO: Prince William County Police

The announcement comes after police issued a warning to the community, especially younger residents, to watch out for counterfeit narcotics laced with Fentanyl.

The department says the warning came following the deaths of two teenagers, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, from drug overdoses in a 48-hour period. Police believe both deaths were connected to counterfeit forms of the drug Percocet, sometimes referred to as "Perc30". The counterfeit drugs in both incidents were preliminarily tested and confirmed as being laced with Fentanyl.

The police department warns that Fentanyl can be extremely fatal, even in the smallest doses. They say the best way to save someone suspected of having a Fetanyl overdose is to call 9-1-1 immediately and administer Narcan, if available.

You can visit this website to find out where you can get Narcan.