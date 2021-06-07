75-year-old Frederick man missing; last seen traveling to see family in Arlington

Authorities are searching for a missing 75-year-old man from Frederick.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Robert Wayne Hershberger (Frederick Police)

Police say Robert Wayne Hershberger was last seen Sunday leaving his Frederick home in his light blue 2010 Subaru Forester with Maryland tags.

Investigators say he was traveling to visit his son and daughter in Arlington, Virginia.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-600-2102.