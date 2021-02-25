$731.1M Powerball jackpot still unclaimed; Maryland store owner who sold ticket gets bonus check

Maryland Lottery officials presented a $100,000 bonus check to an Allegany County business owner who sold the winning ticket to the still unclaimed $731.1 million Powerball jackpot in January.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Maryland Lottery Public Relations Specialist, Doug Lloyd (center), presents Richard Ravenscroft (right), owner of Coney Market in Lonaconing, Maryland, with a $100,000 bonus check for selling the jackpot-winning Powerball ticket for the January 20, 2 Expand

Richard Ravenscroft, owner of Coney Market in Lonaconing, Maryland, was given the bonus check at his store Wednesday.

The jackpot -- one of the largest in Maryland -- and Powerball -- history has not yet been claimed. The winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, January 20 drawing.

STILL UNCLAIMED! NO ONE HAS COME FORWARD YET TO CLAIM THE $731.1 MILLION POWERBALL JACKPOT SOLD IN MARYLAND

Advertisement

Fortunately, the winner still has time to claim their prize.

Richard Ravenscroft (left), owner of Coney Market in Lonaconing, Maryland, stands in front of the Powerball Jackpot banner with Lottery District Sales Manager, Bill Wineland (right) as Powerball Mascot/Maryland Lottery Public Affairs Specialist Bryan Expand

Here's what we know about the drawing and the jackpot:

-According to the Maryland Lottery, winning tickets for draw games (Pick 3, Pick 4, Bonus Match 5, Multi-Match, 5 Card Cash, Powerball, Mega Millions, Keno, Cash4Life and Racetrax), must be redeemed within 182 days from the drawing dates.

- The ticket was sold in Allegany County at the Coney Market in Lonaconing, Maryland! Lonaconing is located in the northwestern section of Maryland. About 75,000 people live in Allegany County. Major cities in Allegany County include Cumberland and Frostburg.

- A second winning ticket worth $2 million was sold at an AC&T gas station in Hagerstown. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the ticket.

Powerball Mascot/Maryland Lottery Public Affairs Specialist Bryan Kelly (left) holds check for the yet-to-be revealed Powerball jackpot winner, with Lottery District Sales Manager, Bill Wineland (right).

- It's the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

- The winner can choose between an estimated annuity of $731.1 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years – or a lump sum payment of $546.8 million.

- In Maryland, winners have the right to remain anonymous.

- The winning numbers in the Wednesday, January 20 drawing were white balls 40, 53, 60, 68, 69, plus Powerball 22, and Power Play multiplier 3X.

- More than 4.4 million tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million for a total of $48,230,169 prizes paid.

- The drawing was the 36th drawing in the jackpot run that started back on Sept. 19, 2020.

HERE'S WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE $731.1 MILLION POWERBALL JACKPOT WINNER WHO BOUGHT TICKET IN MARYLAND