Here’s what we know about the $731.1 Million Powerball jackpot winner who bought ticket in Maryland

Someone is waking up to millions of new reasons to be grateful Thursday morning! That's because someone holds a single Powerball ticket that hit the $731.1 million jackpot!

Here's what we know about the jackpot, the winner and the ticket that was sold in Maryland.

-The ticket was sold in Allegany County at the Coney Market in Lonaconing, Maryland! Lonaconing is located in the northwestern section of Maryland. About 75,000 people live in Allegany County. Major cities in Allegany County include Cumberland and Frostburg.

-The store will receive a $100,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

-A second winning ticket worth $2 million was sold at a AC&T gas station in Hagerstown. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the ticket.

-It's the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

-The winner can choose between an estimated annuity of $731.1 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years – or a lump sum payment of $546.8 million.

-In Maryland, winners have the right to remain anonymous.

-The winning numbers in the Wednesday, January 20 drawing were white balls 40, 53, 60, 68, 69, plus Powerball 22, and Power Play multiplier 3X.

-More than 4.4 million tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million for a total of $48,230,169 prizes paid.

-Wednesday's drawing was the 36th drawing in the jackpot run that started back on Sept. 19.