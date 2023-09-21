71-year-old dies in fatal Frederick County motorcycle crash

A 71-year-old man died in a fatal motorcycle crash in Frederick.

The victim has been identified as 71-year-old Michael Augustine McTighe, of Frederick. McTighe, sustained life-threatening injuries when he struck a median curb and crashed his motorcycle.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday around 9:36 p.m. in the area of Urbana Pike at New Technology Way. Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded and began lifesaving techniques. Maryland State Police Trooper three transported him to Shock Trauma, where he later died from his

injuries.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.

