$700K in SNAP funds stolen this year in Prince George's County, police say

article

Prince George's County Police are issuing a warning about skimming devices after three devices were recovered at convenience stores in the county and around $700,000 in SNAP funds have been stolen this year in the county.

Skimming devices allow criminals to steal cardholder information and can be placed anywhere credit card transactions are conducted.

PGPD says these devices are having an increasing impact on those who receive funds from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). So far this year, approximately $700,000 in SNAP funding has been stolen from recipients in the county.

READ MORE: Credit card skimming devices found at multiple locations across the District

Police say you should follow these safety tips before using a SNAP card or any type of credit or debit card:

- Inspect ATMs or card readers - look for anything loose, crooked, damaged, or scratched. Don't use any card reader if you notice anything unusual.

- Pull at the edges of the keypad before entering your PIN. Then, cover the keypad when you enter your PIN to prevent cameras from recording your entry.

- Use ATMs in a well-lit, indoor location, which are less vulnerable targets.

- Use debit and credit cards with chip technology. In the U.S., there are fewer devices that steal chip data versus magnetic strip data.

- Avoid using your debit card when you have linked accounts. When possible, use a credit card instead.

- Contact your financial institution if the ATM doesn't return your card after you end or cancel a transaction.

- If you are concerned that your card may have been skimmed, change your PIN to prevent financial loss.

In addition to these safety tips, here are several indicators of skimming devices to look out for:

- Keys that are raised and uneven.

- Gray band on the bottom of the credit card payment machine is covered.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ PHOTO: PGPD

Police say if you believe there is a skimming device on an ATM or card reader in the county, call authorities, notify store personnel, leave the device in place and allow law enforcement to remove it.

PGPD detectives investigating skimming devices can be reached at 301-516-1464 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

For those who would like more information from the Maryland Department of Human Services regarding SNAP fraud, click here.