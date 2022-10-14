Credit card skimming devices found at multiple locations across the District

Authorities are searching for multiple suspects they say are connected to a series of credit card skimming offenses at different locations across the District.

The city's Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit say they found at least 10 skimmer devices at locations throughout northeast and northwest D.C. from September 19 to October 13.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Investigators released several surveillance images that were captured at some of these locations.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about the incidents are being asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text police at 50411. Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000.

INCIDENTS:

-On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 5:09 am, a skimmer was located, inside of an establishment, in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-135-642

-On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at approximately 5:30 pm, a skimmer was located, inside of an establishment, in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-140-201

-On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 11:57 am, a skimmer was located, inside of an establishment, in the Unit block of Peabody Street, Northwest by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-141-117

-On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 1:08 pm, a skimmer was located, inside of an establishment, in the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-142-199

-On Friday, October 7, 2022, at approximately 8:14 pm, the suspects entered an establishment in 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The suspects approached the sales counter. While the clerk was distracted, the suspects placed a skimming device on the credit card reader. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 22-148-221. (photo below)

-On Friday, October 7, 2022, at approximately 8:59 pm, a skimmer was located, inside of an establishment, in the 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-145-722 (photo below)

-On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 4:20 pm, MPD members were conducting business checks in the 300 block of Hawaii Avenue, Northwest when they located and seized a skimmer. CCN: 22-147-581

-On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 12:10 pm, a skimmer was located, inside of an establishment, in the 3700 block of 12th Street, Northeast by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-147-982

-On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:40 am, a skimmer was located, inside of an establishment, in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-148-421

-On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 11:10 am, a skimmer was located, inside of an establishment, in the 1500 block of Independence Avenue, Northeast, by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-148-531