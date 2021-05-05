7-year-old girl shot in DC reunites with crew who helped save her life

A 7-year-old girl who was shot while playing outside in northeast D.C. Saturday got to reunite with the D.C. Fire and EMS crew who helped save her life.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: DC police seek vehicle of interest after 7-year-old girl shot while riding scooter in Northeast

Reagan Grimes was shot through her chest Saturday while she was playing outside. Initially, police said her injuries were life-threatening, but on Tuesday, just three days later, she was released from intensive care and allowed to go home.

Reagan said her mother and grandmother told her how many people were praying for her and that it made her happy.

"Thank you for praying for me when I was in the hospital," Reagan said.

READ MORE: 7-year-old shot in DC thanks everyone who prayed for her

The Fire and EMS crew who responded to her the call that Reagan had been shot greeted her Wednesday with balloons, cards and gifts.

7-year-old Reagan Grime, who was shot through her chest on May 1, 2021 while playing outside, reunites with crew who helped save her life. (PHOTO: DC Fire and EMS)

7-year-old Reagan Grime, who was shot through her chest on May 1, 2021 while playing outside, reunites with crew who helped save her life. (PHOTO: DC Fire and EMS)

D.C. police are still looking for the person or people responsible.

Police said Tuesday they had no update on suspects. Investigators released a photo of a white sedan they said could be linked to the shooting.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

If you have information, call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.