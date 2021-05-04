7-year-old shot in DC thanks everyone who prayed for her

Family of a 7-year-old girl shot in Northeast D.C. over the weekend calls her return home from the hospital, ‘a miracle.’

Reagan Grimes was shot through her chest Saturday while she was playing outside. Initially police said her injuries were life threatening, but on Tuesday, just three days later, she was released from intensive care and allowed to go home.

Reagan was surrounded by balloons, flowers, stuffed animals and treats at her grandmother’s Prince George’s Co. home Tuesday evening. She said she wanted people to know she was thankful for their prayers.

"Thank you for praying for me when I was in the hospital," Reagan said.

She said her mother and grandmother told her how many people were praying for her and that it made her happy.

"I held back so many tears when she walked through the door,"said Reagan’s older brother, Amir, 11. "I gave her gifts. I got her a unicorn and a bouquet of flowers."

Amir and his 6-year-old brother were there on Saturday on Jay Street, Northeast when gunfire erupted before 7 p.m.

"I was scared. I was shocked," Amir said. "Like, she’s 7. She’s too young. It’s weird that kids our age can’t even just go outside, have fun without having to deal with gun violence," said Amir.

D.C. police are still looking for the person or people responsible.

Reagan’s grandmother, Tina Grimes, said Reagan is still bandaged up and has to be careful.

"She’s a soldier," said Grimes. "She’s a warrior. She’s a fighter because she fought hard on Saturday.

Amir has a message to the person who did this to his sister.

"You almost ended my sister’s life. She makes so many people happy. She’s the star of my mom’s life, my dad’s life. She’s a fighter," he said, embracing his little sister.

Grimes said even though Reagan is home after just three days, the shooting will impact the entire family for the rest of their lives.



"If anyone saw anything or if anybody knows anything, just reach out to the police," she said.

Police said Tuesday they had no update on suspects. Investigators released a photo of a white sedan they said could be linked to the shooting.

If you have information, call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia

