7-year-old dies after Northwest DC fire

A 7-year-old girl has died after a fire broke out Tuesday at a home in Northwest D.C.

Fire crews responded to the home in the 700 block of Quebec Place, Northwest around 4 p.m.

When they arrived, the found the child, and transported her to a local hospital.

Fire crews were quickly able to get the blaze under control.

There were no other injuries as a result of the fire.

Investigators have no identified what ignited the fire.