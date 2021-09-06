Northwest DC grill accident sparked fire that left 6 displaced: fire officials

article

D.C. fire officials say a grilling accident ignited a Northwest row house fire that left six people displaced on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 4826 Kansas Avenue, Northwest around 6:16 p.m.

They say the fire had moved beyond an enclosed porch and reached a house next door, however, the firefighters were able to keep the flames from penetrating much further.

Initial reports indicated that an elderly man had been trapped inside – however firefighters determined that wasn’t true.

The Red Cross also responded to the scene to assist the people who’d been displaced.

