7-year-old critically injured after struck by SUV in Alexandria apartment complex parking lot

A 7-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after police say he was struck by the driver of an SUV in the parking lot of an Alexandria apartment complex.

The boy was struck just after 1 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Armistead Street.

Officials say the boy was transported to the hospital with critical and life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Wes Vitale by phone at 703-746-6178, email wesley.vitale@alexandriava.gov, or call our non-emergency number at 703-746-4444.