7 people injured after alleged drunk driver runs into crowd on U Street, police say

The Brief A man is in custody after police say he injured seven people after hitting them with his car on U Street. The suspect was allegedly drunk at the time of crash and has been charged with DUI. One person remains hospitalized in serious condition.



One person remains hospitalized after a wild crash in one of D.C.'s most popular nightlife areas.

Police say a drunk driver hurt seven people, one who was directly hit by the car and is still in serious condition at the hospital. Six others who were in the area were hit.

What we know:

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the aftermath of the crash. It shows people running from the crash at the intersection of 11th and U Street in Northwest, surrounded by popular bars and restaurants, right around 1 a.m. Saturday.

One person on the sidewalk was hit by the driver, four other men were taken to the hospital with minor injuries from a trash can that was also hit - and two men were treated on scene.

Officers from the Third District were at the site within seconds of the crash.

What they're saying:

A witness to the crash spoke with FOX 5.

"A lot of people were outside and it looked like the car just careened into a pole — that pole. It was wrapped around the pole. I saw the gentleman on the found so, I pray that he recovers," witness Amin Massey said.

A nearby business owner said she was surprised to hear about the incident.

"I did see it on the news early morning Saturday and I was like, oh my gosh. Nothing got damaged on our building but I didn't see anything so I didn't know what really happened," said Kristi Lee Jones, co-owner of Lee’s Flowershop.

Police arrested 31-year-old Eric Lyons of D.C. and charged him with reckless driving and DUI. No additional information has been released at the time.