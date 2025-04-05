Expand / Collapse search

7 pedestrians injured after car crashes onto sidewalk on U St

Published  April 5, 2025
U Street
The Brief

    • Seven people were hospitalized after a car crashed onto the sidewalk on U St. 
    • Police believe impaired driving is a factor in the crash. 
    • All injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

WASHINGTON - Police say multiple pedestrians were hurt and seven hospitalized after a car crashed on U Street in Northwest DC early Saturday morning. 

What we know:

Police say that around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, a car on U Street crashed onto the sidewalk near 11th street. Multiple pedestrians were injured, and seven adults were taken to the hospital. 

The area near where the crash occurred is a high-traffic area known for its nightlife, a block off the U St Metro stop. 

All injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, according to police. 

What's next:

The driver remained on the scene and is in MPD custody, police say. The investigation is ongoing, but impaired driving is believed to be a factor. 

The Source: This story includes information from Metropolitan Police Department. 


 

