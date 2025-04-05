7 pedestrians injured after car crashes onto sidewalk on U St

The Brief Seven people were hospitalized after a car crashed onto the sidewalk on U St. Police believe impaired driving is a factor in the crash. All injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.



Police say multiple pedestrians were hurt and seven hospitalized after a car crashed on U Street in Northwest DC early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Police say that around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, a car on U Street crashed onto the sidewalk near 11th street. Multiple pedestrians were injured, and seven adults were taken to the hospital.

The area near where the crash occurred is a high-traffic area known for its nightlife, a block off the U St Metro stop.

All injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, according to police.

What's next:

The driver remained on the scene and is in MPD custody, police say. The investigation is ongoing, but impaired driving is believed to be a factor.

The Source: This story includes information from Metropolitan Police Department.



