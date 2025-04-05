7 pedestrians injured after car crashes onto sidewalk on U St
WASHINGTON - Police say multiple pedestrians were hurt and seven hospitalized after a car crashed on U Street in Northwest DC early Saturday morning.
What we know:
Police say that around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, a car on U Street crashed onto the sidewalk near 11th street. Multiple pedestrians were injured, and seven adults were taken to the hospital.
The area near where the crash occurred is a high-traffic area known for its nightlife, a block off the U St Metro stop.
All injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, according to police.
What's next:
The driver remained on the scene and is in MPD custody, police say. The investigation is ongoing, but impaired driving is believed to be a factor.
The Source: This story includes information from Metropolitan Police Department.