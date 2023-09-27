7-month-old infant death ruled a homicide

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the death of a 7-month-old infant that has been ruled a homicide.

Police responded to the area of 1300 block of Morris Road, Southeast for the report of an unconscious infant on Thursday, March 16, around 2:18 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious and unresponsive infant.



D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the infant was pronounced dead and remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.



Officials later ruled that the infant’s death was caused by complications of blunt force trauma and determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

The victim was identified as King Phelps, of Southeast, D.C.



The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.