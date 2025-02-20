Expand / Collapse search

7 kids, ages 5 to 14, wanted for robbery near Pentagon City Mall: police

By
Published  February 20, 2025 12:03am EST
News
FOX 5 DC

Arlington Police searching for 7 kids accused in robbery

Arlington police say they’re searching for seven kids — one reportedly just five years old — involved in a robbery near Pentagon City Mall. According to police, the kids targeted a CVS store right across the street from the mall.

According to police, the kids targeted a CVS store right across the street from the mall. They say they are looking for five young girls and one teenage boy between the ages of 12-14, and another little boy who is just 5 or 6 years old. 

FOX 5 spoke to an employee who witnessed it all.


 

