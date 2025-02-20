7 kids, ages 5 to 14, wanted for robbery near Pentagon City Mall: police

Arlington police say they’re searching for seven kids — one reportedly as young as five years old — allegedly involved in a robbery near Pentagon City Mall.

According to police, the kids targeted a CVS store right across the street from the mall. They say they are looking for five young girls and one teenage boy between the ages of 12-14, and another little boy who is just 5 or 6 years old.

FOX 5 spoke to an employee who witnessed it all.



