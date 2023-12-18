7 injured, 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County: MDTA

At least seven people were injured and one was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Intercounty Connector (ICC) Detachment in Montgomery County.

Officers with the Maryland Transportation Authority responded to the ICC/MD 200 near Exit 8 for Georgia Avenue just before 4 a.m. Sunday, where they found a silver Toyota Corolla, a purple Honda Odyssey and a black Nissan Rogue that had all been involved in a crash.

A passenger in the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the Toyota, the driver of the Nissan and an additional passenger in the Nissan were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda and a passenger were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. Two others who were injured refused treatment.

MDTA says the investigation into the crash is open and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 443-324-8898.