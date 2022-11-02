7 hurt in wrong-way crash in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say five people, including two children, were hurt in a wrong-way crash Tuesday in Loudoun County.
The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on eastbound Harry Byrd Highway at Stoneleigh Drive in the Round Hill area.
Police say a woman was driving a sedan in the wrong direction on the roadway and caused the crash.
Officials say two children and three adults in a pickup truck were all transported to a nearby hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of a third vehicle was also injuries. The driver of the sedan was in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.