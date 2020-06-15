7 displaced after early morning house fire in Northeast DC

Authorities say seven residents have been displaced after an early morning fire broke out and damaged two homes in Northeast, D.C.

The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Half Moon Place. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it could cause major damage to the adjacent buildings.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.