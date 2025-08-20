$500 tip reward draws some skepticism amid Trump’s federal takeover of DC

The Brief Feds offer $500 for DC arrest tips during public safety surge. More than 1,900 officers and 450 arrests reported so far. Some residents fear the move could promote vigilante justice.



Federal officials are offering a $500 reward for tips that lead to arrests in D.C., as President Trump’s federal takeover of the city continues.

Hundreds of National Guard troops from six Republican-led states are arriving in Washington, joining enforcement operations that now involve more than 1,900 officers.

Troops expand patrols

According to the task force press office, more than 450 arrests have been made so far.

Now, the U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help. In a tweet shared on X, the agency announced a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest during the ongoing public safety surge.

Federal agents from the FBI, DEA, and ATF have been seen patrolling D.C. streets and making arrests. Officials say residents can scan a QR code to submit anonymous tips about suspects, fugitives, or persons of interest.

Residents voice concern

Some D.C. residents say they’re uneasy and skeptical about the tactic, describing the city as tense and heavily policed.

"They’re going to try to take the law into their own hands, and it’s going to cause real problems," said one resident, who worried the move could encourage vigilante justice. "There's not enough crime in the city to warrant a federal tip line being set up with $500 rewards. We're not at that state."

"I think it’s a good idea—to a certain extent," said a woman who lives in the District. "It could help. It could hurt. It could make things worse."

