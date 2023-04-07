62-year-old man struck by 2 cars crossing the street in Alexandria

A 62-year-old man was killed after being struck by two cars in Alexandria Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. near Richmond Highway and Anderson Lane. The victim has been identified by police as Philip Hester.

Detectives investigating the incident determined that Hester was walking outside a crosswalk when the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala hit him in the road. Hester was subsequently struck by the driver of the Altima. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers stayed around until police arrived.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but authorities don't believe speed or alcohol was a factor.

The Fairfax County Police Department noted this is the third pedestrian-related fatal crash in the county to date. In 2022, there were five pedestrian-related fatal crashes.