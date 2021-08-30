6-year-old Frederick County twins reported missing Monday

Frederick County Sheriff's deputies are searching for six-year-old twins who were reported missing Monday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Christopher and Kayleigh Sullivan-Odulami were last known to be with Brittney Hammond, of Middletown, Md., who may be operating a 2021 white Honda Pilot, with the Maryland tag 4ES6629.

Both were last seen on Aug. 1 or 2 around the 4400 block of Red Rose Court in Middletown. FCSO deputies received the initial missing report earlier today.



Christopher is four feet tall and weighs approximately 80 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair with a crew-style haircut. He was last seen wearing a size extra-large t-shirt and shorts with sneakers.

MORE FROM FOX 5: DC suspects kidnapped victims at gunpoint, forced them to make withdrawals from ATMs: cops



Kayleigh is four feet tall and weighs approximately 45 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair with a shoulder-length braided hairstyle. She was last seen wearing a size small t-shirt and shorts with pink sneakers.



If you have seen these children or have any information that could help, please contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-087510.