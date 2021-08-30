DC suspects kidnapped victims at gunpoint, forced them to make withdrawals from ATMs: cops

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help as they search for "three to four" suspects who they believe held up at least six victims and forced them to make withdrawals at one or more ATMs last week.

Police brass say this is a pattern that's very unusual for D.C.

In one incident in Northeast D.C., a victim was leaving for work at 3:30 a.m. when the suspects put a bag over his head and zip-tied his hands.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 24 when the suspects approached a victim in the 1300 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest.

The suspects reportedly drew guns and forced the victim into a vehicle. They then drove the victim to multiple ATMs and withdrew money before dropping the victim off and fleeing.

Then, on Wednesday around 11 p.m., they approached a victim in the 5200 block of 14th Street, Northwest, stole their account information, and then forced the victim out before withdrawing money from their bank accounts.

During a Thursday robbery around 1:14 a.m. at the intersection of 14th and Allison streets, Northwest, the victim tried to run away. After one of the suspects attacked the victim and forced him into a vehicle, they stole his account information and items before draining his bank account and running away.

On Saturday, the suspects allegedly robbed two people – one at 2:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of 10th Street, Northwest; and then another at 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of 13th Street, Northeast.

Police officials are advising people to comply with the victims at the moment. They say when a victim follows their instructions, the suspects don't seem to be inflicting additional harm beyond stealing from them.

"What we have seen is -- if people resist, we don’t want to see anybody get hurt further. There doesn’t seem to be any indication as long as people are being compliant to harm them additionally," DC Police Commander John Haines said.

Police said the suspects were described as Black males between 20 and 29-years-old.

One of the suspects reportedly had a curly, high-top fade hairstyle.

Two of the suspects were recorded on surveillance video.

