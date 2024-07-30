VIDEO: 6 suspects attack 4 homeless people while sleeping in Montgomery ﻿County

Six suspects attacked four unhoused victims while they were sleeping in Montgomery County, according to police.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying six suspects who committed assaults on four unhoused victims, three adult males and one adult female, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in the 800 block of Ellsworth Dr.

Surveillance video of the suspects has been released.



The preliminary investigation has revealed that at approximately 4:43 a.m., a dark colored Honda Civic stopped in the area of Ellsworth Dr. and Fenton St. and five unknown Black male suspects and one unknown Black female suspect got out of the car and approached the victims while they were sleeping.



According to police, the female victim was asleep at a table when she was punched in the face. Police say when she went to grab her phone to call the police, one of the suspects grabbed it and broke it.



Two male suspects were asleep on a bench, when the suspects approached them and assaulted them.



The third male victim was chased by the suspects on Ellsworth Dr. toward Georgia Ave., but eventually they stopped chasing him.



Two victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

6 suspects attack 4 homeless people in Montgomery County Expand

Police describe suspect one as a Black male, wearing a black ski mask, grey shirt, jeans and white and grey sneakers. Suspect two is a Black male, with short locs, wearing a grey shirt with white writing, black pants and black shoes. Suspect three is a Black male, wearing a black hat, white t-shirt, black pants, light colored shoes and a black crossbody bag. Suspect four is a Black male, wearing a black tank top, black pants and black and yellow sneakers. Suspect five is a Black male, wearing all black clothing. Suspect six is a Black female, wearing a black short-sleeve t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.