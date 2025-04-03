Maryland bill would create commission to consider reparations for slavery

The Brief A new bill aimed at studying reparations for slavery in Maryland is now on the governor's desk. The bill won’t order slavery reparations but form a commission to consider potential reparations for slavery. The commission would cost taxpayers $54,500 a year. Some legislators say with the state’s $3.3 billion budget deficit, they just can’t afford it.



A controversial bill is sitting on Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s desk right now. It involves studying reparations for slavery in the state.

With the legislative session winding down and a budget crisis still looming, it’s drawing a lot of attention.

The bill won’t order slavery reparations but form a commission to consider potential reparations for slavery and the lingering effects of racial discrimination in Maryland. The commission would cost taxpayers $54,500 a year.

The backstory:

This legislation has been a priority of the legislative black caucus in Maryland. They were able to get it passed with a 101-36 vote along party lines but now the focus shifts to the governor’s office and the question if he will sign it or not.

"We are in a deep fiscal crisis right now and we are not going to kick the can down the road on that and so I’m working with and will continue to work with the general assembly to make sure everything that makes it to my desk understands the "lenses" in which we’re dealing with," Gov. Moore said.

Republicans say with the state’s $3.3 billion budget deficit, they just can’t afford it.

"Once again, we should be concerned with fixing or budget deficit and trying to make Maryland more livable and more affordable for people," said Sen. Justin Ready, who represents Carroll and Frederick Counties.

Dig deeper:

A California Reparations Task Force released a report after two-year study, recommending a formal apology for slavery and to offer financial payouts up to $1.2 million.

"Slavery is an indelible stain upon our history. It does not, and it cannot blot out the greatness of the American experience," Maryland House Republican Leader Jason Buckel said.

While Maryland lawmakers debated on the bill, there were questions about who would determine who would be eligible but supporters say those guardrails are in place.

"They will look at eligibility requirements for applicants, if any, including appropriate methods for people do demonstrate eligibility. So this commission is coming up with the eligibility requirements," Democratic Delegate Joseline A. Pena-Melnyk said.

What's next:

If the law is enacted, the commission must provide its preliminary report by Jan. 1, 2027, and a final report by Nov. 1, 2027.