6 outdoor fires cause smoke and hazy conditions across Fairfax County

Fairfax County Fire officials have responded to six outdoor fires throughout the county.

Officials responded to the 11200 block of Waples Mill Rd for a building fire just after 7 a.m. on Saturday morning. Firefighters arrived to find an outside transformer on fire. According to officials, crews quickly extinguished the fire, preventing any exposure to the building. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Officials say dispatchers have received a large number of calls for reports of smoke in all areas of the county. Significant fires in surrounding areas and high winds are leading to smoke across the area.