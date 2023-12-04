Authorities say six firefighters were injured after a firetruck overturned in Prince George's County.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday along Good Luck Road and Kenilworth Avenue while the crew was responding to a fire.

6 firefighters hurt when firetruck overturns in Prince George’s County (Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department / @PGFDNews)

Officials say the firefighters all suffered minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.