6 firefighters hurt when firetruck overturns in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Authorities say six firefighters were injured after a firetruck overturned in Prince George's County.
The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday along Good Luck Road and Kenilworth Avenue while the crew was responding to a fire.
(Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department / @PGFDNews)
Officials say the firefighters all suffered minor injuries.
No other vehicles were involved.