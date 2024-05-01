6 adults, 3 children displaced after fire spreads to 2 homes in Northeast DC

Nine people are without a home after an intense blaze broke out at a two-story house in Northeast D.C. Wednesday.

According to D.C. Fire, 911 calls started coming in just after 4 p.m. about a house engulfed in flames in the 3700 block of 24th Street, NE.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a two-story wooden-frame home fully involved and the fire had extended to an adjacent home.

The fire was declared a two-alarm and a total of 20 units and about 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

D.C. Fire said one person had been inside each home at the time of the fire but both escaped uninjured.

The flames were put out and the wreckage left behind made the homes inhabitable. Officials say six adults and three children were displaced.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

