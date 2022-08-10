52-year-old woman killed after being shot multiple times in DC; Suspect found dead in Laurel

A woman is dead after being shot multiple times Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C., according to police.

Metropolitan Police Department officials say the shooting was reported around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 Block of Savannah Street, near Ballou STAY High School.

Officers responded to the scene and found a woman who had been shot multiple times. Police say she was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Investigators have identified the victim as 52-year-old Leslie Simpson, of Southeast, D.C.

Police believe that the shooting was a targeted incident, and say there is no threat to the community.

The suspect, 65-year-old Steven Dreher, of Southeast, D.C. was found dead, police say, in Laurel, MD as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

READ MORE: ‘Somebody shot me, mommy:’ Family of 3-year-old reacts to double shooting

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.