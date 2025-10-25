50th Marine Corps Marathon will go on despite government shutdown

The Brief The 50th annual Marine Corps Marathon will go on as planned this Sunday, despite the government shutdown. The official word on the race came within a week of race day, making it a bit stressful with runners coming from all 50 states and 62 countries. This 50th anniversary just so happens to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps.



What we know:

That alone is bringing out runners and supporters like never before and while the race has sold out before, this year is different.

An estimated 40,000 runners are registered, making it the third-largest marathon in the country, passing Boston, but it almost didn’t happen as at least 15 miles of the course runs through federal parks.

"That’s the unfortunate part about it. So we do rely on the roads, of course, with the police department too. They allow us to be on the roads too, so without their approval, then we wouldn’t be able to have those runners go through areas like the National Mall or around the Capitol so they are very prudent to making sure that this race goes on," said Amber Traunero, Manager of Marketing, Media and Sponsorship for MCM.

Cutting it close:

With such high participation, officials are urging participants and spectators to arrive early Metro trains will start running at 5 a.m., and shuttle buses from Crystal City parking garages begin at 4:30 p.m.

For the first time, spectators will not be allowed at the start or finish — a move for security and to improve logistics and expect numerous road closures in D.C. and Arlington.

This race is nicknamed "The People’s Marathon" as it is the largest in the world that does not offer prize money but they do offer plenty of words of encouragement.

What they're saying:

"My words. Be proud, use that good positive energy and never give up," said Nicole Mann, Colonel U.S. Marine Corps, NASA astronaut. "Thirteen miles or 20 it depends on where you’re at. It’s all worth it. Pain is temporary and pride is forever."

"You can’t beat the emotion and the experience of just running this marathon. You’re in the nation's capital. You’re running around iconic symbols – Arlington Cemetery, the nation's Capitol, the National Mall, so it’s always full of memories and it makes for a life," said Brad Washabaugh, who ran the first MCM in 1976.

Good words from an astronaut to repeat over the 26.2 miles.

By the numbers:

There are an estimated 10,000 military participants — about 5,000 of them are Marines and 13,000 first-timers.

And while there is always a strong presence of generals, we’re told there will be even more this year — around 40, as they want everyone to feel supported amid the political climate.