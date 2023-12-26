$50,000 in damages following Christmas day house fire in Loudoun County

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue officials determined a Christmas day house fire was caused by improperly discarded fireplace ashes in Ashburn.

Officials arrived in the 43000 block of Janneys Corner Court at approximately 3:54 p.m. on Monday, December 25, in response to a 9-1-1 call reporting a fire.

Upon arrival, units located a two-story, single-family home with a fire in the attached garage and began working to extinguish the fire via exterior access. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire in the garage and began to check for extension to other areas of the home, during which they determined the interior door to the living area was closed, limiting the spread of the fire.

Officials later determined the fire was accidental, caused by improperly discarded fireplace ashes, as the ashes were placed in a combustible container. Damages are estimated at approximately $50,000 ($40,000 – structure, $10,000 – contents). No occupants were displaced and there were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.

Community members are reminded to dispose of fireplace ashes in metal containers with a lid and to not place items on top of ashes.