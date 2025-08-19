$500 reward for DC crime tips leading to arrest during federal takeover, US Marshals announce

The Brief The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for crime tips in D.C. The move comes during Trump's federal takeover of D.C. police.



The U.S. Marshals shared on Tuesday that they are offering a $500 reward for tips that lead to an arrest in D.C. during the federal takeover.

What we know:

The U.S. Marshals Service is a federal law enforcement agency within the Department of Justice. They are part of federal law enforcement agencies that have deployed in Washington, D.C. following President Donald Trump's takeover of D.C. police.

The backstory:

Attorney General Pamela Bondi says 465 people have been arrested and 68 firearms seized since Trump launched a public safety crackdown in the District earlier this month.

In a post to X, Bondi said 52 arrests were made Monday night alone, including an alleged MS-13 gang member. Nine guns were also recovered.

"Since our mission began, there have been a total of 465 arrests, 68 guns seized, and charges for homicide, narcotics, and firearm offenses," Bondi wrote. "Nearly half of these arrests occurred in the high-crime areas of DC."