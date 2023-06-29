5-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Southeast: police

A 5-year-old girl was transported to the hospital after a possible drive-by shooting in Southeast D.C. Thursday night.

D.C. police say the girl was shot in the ankle and is expected to be okay. Police were dispatched to the scene of the shooting on Sumner Road SE around midnight on Thursday.

Police are on the lookout for a black Dodge Charger believed to be involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.