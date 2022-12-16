5-week-old bulldog puppy stolen during Southwest DC break-in

Police are searching for a 5-week-old bulldog puppy that was stolen from a Southwest, D.C. residence.

DC Police say three suspects forced entry into an occupied home in the 100 block of Irvington Street SE around 7:24 p.m. on Thursday.

The suspects took out a gun, assaulted the victim and took the victim's 5-week-old male American Bulldog puppy and other property before fleeing the scene.

The victim says they were held at gunpoint and forced to pack their own property for the suspect.

The dog, named "Deemo", is brown with grey eczema patches. A dog similar to Deemo is pictured here.

Police say one of the occupants of the home was assualted during the incident, and suffered minor injuries.

One of the suspects was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this photo.

Police say they recovered a gun at the scene after the incident.

Anyone who can identify suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.

D.C. Police currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District.