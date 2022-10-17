Pitbull mix puppy stolen at gunpoint found, reunited with owner in Northeast DC

article

A puppy that was stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C. last week has been found and reunited with her owner, DC Police says.

The dog was stolen around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street NE. Police say the suspect approached the victim, took out a gun and demanded the victim's dog. The victim complied.

MPD says the dog was spotted by a community member in the area where it was stolen from. The 5-month-old female Pitbull mix named "Genesis" was reunited with her owner on Monday.

During the robbery, the suspect discharged their handgun in the direction of the victim and fled the scene. The victim was not injured.

DC Police are still looking for the suspect in this case. If you have any info, call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.