5 teens arrested for carjacking after quick response by DC Real Time Crime Center, MPD says

Five teens were arrested for a carjacking thanks to the Real Time Crime Center, D.C. police say.

Investigators say the carjacking happened just after 9 p.m. on Friday, August 9. Several suspects approached the victims who had just exited their vehicle in the 200 block of P Street, Northwest.

The suspects assaulted the victims and took their phone and keys before fleeing the scene in the victims’ vehicle. The victims were treated on scene by D.C. Fire and EMS for minor injuries.

The Real Time Crime Center coordinated with Falcon to track the carjacked vehicle and they were able to locate the vehicle.

As a result, police were able to arrest five juvenile suspects — a two 17-year-old boys, a 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy. They were all charged with unarmed carjacking, robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle-crime of violence and receiving stolen property.

The stolen vehicle and property were recovered and returned to the victims.