At least 5 struck, injured by car in Georgetown Hospital parking garage, officials say

Multiple people were struck by a vehicle in a parking garage at Georgetown Hospital, according to DC Fire and EMS.

According to first responders, at least five people were injured by the car Thursday afternoon. All are currently being treated in the hospital ER and the driver is also being evaluated.

It's not yet clear what caused the incident and the conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

DC Fire and EMS says they will be providing additional information in a press conference.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



