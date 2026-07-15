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The Brief Five more measles cases have been reported in Maryland. The cases were confirmed in a group of people who traveled to a location in the U.S. with an active outbreak. Individuals may have been exposed in the Carroll Hospital Center Emergency Department on July 13.



Five more measles cases have been reported in Maryland in residents who recently traveled together out of state, according to the State Department of Health.

What we know:

The cases were confirmed in a group of Central Maryland residents who went to a location in the U.S. that is experiencing an active measles outbreak.

Anyone who visited the Carroll Hospital Center Emergency Department Waiting Room at 200 Memorial Avenue in Westminster on July 13 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. may have been exposed, health officials said.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat of an infected person, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The virus spreads to others through coughing, sneezing, and contact with contaminated air.

Measles symptoms include a fever of more than 101 degrees, a runny nose, cough, red eyes and a red rash that develops on the face and spreads to the body about four days after early symptoms.

Symptoms can develop 10 to 14 days after exposure or as long as 21 days later, and a person is considered contagious four days before the rash appears until four days after it ends.

If you believe you have been exposed to measles, health officials recommend monitoring for early symptoms.

How many measles cases in Maryland?

Dig deeper:

So far this year, the state has confirmed nine cases of measles, compared to three cases in 2025 and one recorded in 2024, according to health officials.

The state recorded its first measles case of 2026 in mid-April in a Baltimore-area resident who had traveled internationally.

READ MORE | Maryland reports first measles case of 2026, issues exposure warning

In June, a confirmed case in a person who traveled through the D.C., Maryland and Virginia region prompted a multi-state health warning.

As of July 9, the CDC has recorded a total of 2,231 measles cases in the U.S. so far in 2026. In 2025, the CDC recorded 2,289 confirmed cases across the U.S.