Maryland reports first measles case of 2026, issues exposure warning

The Brief Maryland has confirmed its first measles case of 2026. According to the Maryland Department of Health, the infected individual is a Baltimore-area resident who recently traveled internationally. Officials say they are actively working to identify anyone who may have come into contact with the patient.



Maryland has confirmed its first measles case of 2026, leading health officials to issue an exposure warning and urge residents to ensure they are vaccinated.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, the infected individual is a Baltimore-area resident who recently traveled internationally.

Officials say they are actively working to identify anyone who may have come into contact with the patient.

Potential exposure locations

Timeline:

Possible exposure locations include Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on April 12, as well as a FastMed Urgent Care location and Sinai Hospital in Baltimore on multiple dates between April 14 and April 17, according to Maryland health officials.

Measles is highly contagious and lives in the nose and throat of an infected individual, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's spread to others through coughing, sneezing and people coming into contact with contaminated air and then touching their eyes, noses or mouths.

What you can do:

The Maryland Department of Health recommends those who may have been exposed to check their vaccination status.

If you have two doses of the measles vaccine or were born before 1957, you're likely protected, as measles was widespread prior to the development of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, and therefore your body developed natural immunity, according to the CDC.

The department also advises those who have been exposed to monitor for measles symptoms like fever or rash. If these symptoms develop, the department says to stay home and contact a health care provider before visiting any health care facility to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.