Measles warning issued across DMV region following confirmed case

article

The Brief Health officials have issued a public warning across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia following a confirmed case of measles in a Maryland resident. Anyone present at Dulles International Airport on Wednesday morning or at Mary’s Center in Adams Morgan that evening may have been exposed. Residents who visited these locations should watch for a high fever, cough, and runny nose.



A confirmed case of measles has prompted health officials to issue a warning for residents across Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

What we know:

According to the Virginia Department of Health, a Maryland resident infected with the virus traveled through the region on Wednesday, potentially exposing others to the highly contagious disease.

Health departments in the affected areas are urging the public to stay vigilant if they visited the identified exposure sites:

Dulles International Airport: The individual traveled through the airport on Wednesday morning.

Mary's Center in Adams Morgan, D.C.: The individual later visited this location on Wednesday evening.

Health officials state that anyone who was at these locations during these times may have been exposed to the virus.

Measles symptoms

What you can do:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease. If you believe you may have been exposed, monitor yourself and your family members for the following symptoms:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

If you develop these symptoms, it is highly recommended that you contact your healthcare provider by phone before visiting a clinic or hospital to prevent further spread of the virus.