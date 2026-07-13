Woman killed in hit-and-run on I-295 in DC

The Brief The victim was killed in a hit‑and‑run crash early Monday on I‑295 in southeast Washington. Police say officers found the woman in the roadway suffering from critical injuries. Officials say the striking vehicle fled and is described as a green SUV.



A woman was killed in a hit‑and‑run crash early Monday on I‑295 in southeast Washington.

What we know:

The crash was reported just before 3:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say officers found the woman in the roadway suffering from critical injuries, and she died at the scene.

Officials say the striking vehicle fled and is described as a green SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411. The investigation is ongoing.