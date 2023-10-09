5 men injured in Northeast DC shooting; no suspects in custody

No answers came over the weekend about a shooting that left five men injured in Northeast D.C. Friday.

D.C. police are still investigating the mass shooting that occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the 100 block of Quincy Place, NE.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found three men with gunshot wounds, who said they were standing outside when someone opened fire on them and fled in an unknown direction. The victims did not provide a description of the suspect(s).

D.C. Fire and EMS transported those victims to a local hospital. One other victim walked himself to a nearby hospital.

Another individual reported that the glass to a window in his apartment had been shattered by multiple bullets which had become lodged into a wall in his unit. They were not injured.

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.



