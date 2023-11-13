5 in custody after driver flees police in stolen car, crashes into tree in Montgomery County: police

Five people are in custody after fleeing police in a stolen car before crashing into a tree in Montgomery County.

According to police, the chase happened around 12:30 p.m. when an officer tried to pull the car over in the area of Georgia Avenue and 16th Street.

The driver refused to stop and the officer followed. The pursuit ended in the area of Dennis Avenue and Douglas Avenue after the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree.

Five suspects were taken into custody following the incident. One individual was evaluated on scene for minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

No identifying information has been released on the suspects at this time.

Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



