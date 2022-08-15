5 dead in string of weekend shootings in Prince George's County

A rash of shootings in Prince George’s County has left four men and a teenager dead since Friday.

So far there have been no arrests in any of these cases. Police say they don't believe any of the shootings are connected.

Two of the cases are linked to road rage, including the shooting of a UPS driver who was shot in the Suitland area.

Surveillance video from a convenience store shows the injured UPS worker driving up, limping across the parking lot and sitting down. Police say they believe he cut off another driver and that person responded by shooting him.

The driver is expected to recover.

On Sunday, a man was killed in Temple Hills in what police believe was another road rage encounter. Prince George’s County police say 51-year-old Terrence Koonce was found dead in the roadway on St Barnabas Rd.

"We believe it was a minor fender bender," says PGPD Deputy Chief James McCreary. "When the decedent exited his vehicle to exchange information with the suspect, we’re still trying to verify exactly what happened in the transaction between the two, but the suspect in that incident discharged his firearm at our decedent killing him on scene."

Despite the surge in violence over the last few days, police say both homicides and shootings are down over this time last year. However, 2021 was especially deadly in Prince George’s County hitting a number not seen in over a decade.