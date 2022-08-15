UPS driver shot after road rage incident in Prince George's county

A UPS driver was shot in the Suitland area of Prince George's county this morning and Prince George’s County Police are investigating road rage as a possible motive.

Preliminarily, the investigation shows that the UPS driver may have cut off the suspect who reacted by opening fire against the driver. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near Terrace Drive and Silver Hill Road in the Suitland area.

The UPS driver remains hospitalized in stable condition and his injuries are not life-threatening.

UPS released the following statement to FOX 5:

"We are thankful that our driver is safe and we are cooperating with the responding authorities in their investigation. Because this is an active investigation, we will defer to local authorities for any further comment."