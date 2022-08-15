Man shot, killed in Upper Marlboro; dark-colored vehicle spotted fleeing the scene

Authorities are searching for suspects after they say a man was shot and killed Sunday night in Prince George's County.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court in the Upper Marlboro area.

Police say the victim was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators tell FOX 5 that a dark-colored vehicle was posted driving from the area following the shooting.

No suspects or motives have been identified at this time.

Police are also continuing to investigate a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning on William Beanes Road in Upper Marlboro.