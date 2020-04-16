5 charged in Spotsylvania County triple murder

article

The Spotsylvania County sheriff’s office has charged five Philadelphia men in connection with a triple murder, that included the killing of a couple and a 14-year-old boy.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The sheriff’s office began investigating in May 2019 – 10 months ago – when the bodies of 39-year-old Michael Coleman, 34-year-old Rachel Ozuna and her son, 14-year-old Kyruss Ozuna.

Two children – a toddler and an infant – were left in the residence with their deceased parents.

READ MORE: 3 bodies found in Spotsylvania County home, officials say

Detectives charged five men with three counts of first degree murder:

Advertisement

James Christopher Myers, 30, of Philadelphia

Durward Anthony Allen, 27, of Philadelphia

Jamal Kelvin Bailey, 30, of Philadelphia

Hugh Cameron Green, 30, of Philadelphia

Montel Jaleek Wilson, 26, of Philadelphia

At the time, investigators said the three were murdered with “sharp instruments.”

They have not indicated what the suspects’ motivation may have been.

All five are already in custody in Pennsylvania, according to the sheriff’s office.

