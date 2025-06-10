5 Brunswick High School students charged in assault case

The Brief Five Brunswick High students face assault charges linked to alleged locker room incidents. Authorities confirmed two attacks involving the lacrosse team. The school’s handling of the allegations remains under scrutiny as investigations continue.



Five Brunswick High School students face assault charges in what the sheriff’s office calls "disturbing allegations of group misconduct" involving unsupervised locker room incidents.

Authorities have confirmed two separate attacks involving members of the lacrosse team, though the sheriff’s department has not classified them as hazing.

According to a lawsuit filed by one victim’s family, their son reported being assaulted on April 11 after teammates allegedly restrained him in the locker room and assaulted him with a rubber penis sex toy. Investigators say that one student used the object on the victim’s clothed buttocks while three others forced it into his mouth. Another student recorded and shared a video of the assault.

What we know:

The sheriff’s department also confirmed a similar attack on a different student occurred on April 3. In that case, two students allegedly restrained a second victim and attempted to force a sex toy into his mouth while another student recorded the act. Two of the three individuals linked to the April 3 incident were also involved in the April 11 assault, authorities say.

Students face charges

The students charged, whose names are protected under juvenile law, face assault and sex offense charges:

17-year-old: 4th Degree Sex Offense, 2nd Degree Assault, Two counts of Visual Surveillance of a Private Area

Two 16-year-olds: 2nd Degree Assault

Two 15-year-olds: 2nd Degree Assault, with one facing two counts.

While authorities say they conducted a comprehensive investigation, they did not evaluate the alleged actions, or inactions, of the school’s staff. Maryland law requires coaches and school officials to report allegations of sexual abuse to law enforcement, but the victim’s parents claim they had to call police themselves.

The school board declined to comment, citing pending litigation. Meanwhile, a Change.org petition calling for the resignation of the lacrosse coach, athletic director, and principal has gathered 500 signatures.