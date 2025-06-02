Lacrosse players accused of assaulting teammate in locker room at Maryland high school

The Brief Lawsuit accuses Brunswick High School lacrosse players of assaulting a teammate. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating; no charges filed. Parents sue school officials for failing to report the incident.



A Frederick County family has accused members of a high school lacrosse team of sexual assault.

Lawsuit alleges locker room assault

What we know:

The lawsuit claims the assault occurred April 11 in an unsupervised locker room at Brunswick High School. The parents of the alleged victim are suing the school board and three staff members, saying the principal, athletic director, and head lacrosse coach allegedly failed to report the incident and compromised the investigation.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, though no charges have been filed.

Due to the involvement of juveniles, Maryland law restricts officials from disclosing many details about the case. However, according to the lawsuit, several members of the lacrosse team allegedly restrained the victim in the locker room before practice, assaulted him with a sex toy, slapped him, recorded the incident, and distributed the video.

Investigation ongoing, no charges filed

The victim reportedly informed his mother, who contacted the team’s coach and demanded he notify authorities. After several hours, the parents contacted police themselves.

The lawsuit further alleges that officials knew that locker room sexual assaults and other assaults had occurred in the past. Despite this knowledge, the lawsuit says no action was taken to protect students from assaults.

FOX 5 reached out to the State’s Attorney’s Office. They declined to comment until the police investigation is complete.

