495 Express Lanes extension to open ahead of holiday travel

Northern Virginia drivers will get some relief just in time for Thanksgiving. The new 495 Express Lanes extension is set to open Saturday, Nov. 22 ahead of the holiday travel rush.

The project adds two new lanes in each direction, stretching from the George Washington Parkway close to D.C. to the Dulles Corridor. The goal is to ease congestion on the Capital Beltway and improve connections for Virginia and Maryland-bound commuters.

After months of construction, VDOT says the opening comes ahead of schedule. The lanes will use dynamic pricing, meaning tolls will change based on traffic flow. Drivers should also note that it will no longer be possible to merge directly onto Georgetown Pike.

Buses and HOV-3 carpoolers can ride for free, but officials remind drivers to set their E-ZPass Flex to HOV mode when traveling with three or more passengers.

Key project highlights

Two new express lanes in each direction extend I‑495 from the Dulles Corridor to the GW Parkway before the American Legion Bridge.

New ramps will connect the Dulles Toll Road, GW Parkway, and northbound/southbound express lanes.

Seamless connection with VDOT’s 94‑mile express lanes network, operated by Transurban on I‑95, I‑395, and I‑495.

Free travel for HOV‑3 vehicles; buses and carpools with three or more ride at no cost.

Construction continues into 2026, including new Beltway bridges at Georgetown Pike and corridor finishing work.

Shared‑use path parallel to I‑495 from Lewinsville Road to near Live Oak Drive will be completed in 2026.

Full project details online.

